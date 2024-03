Colon Cancer is a largely preventable disease.

According to FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, in 2023, it is estimated over 150,000 Americans were given the diagnosis of colon cancer and 53,000 people died.

The average age of being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is 66, but there is a rise in early-onset colorectal cancer in people younger than 50.

Early detection is key. Talk to your doctor about how and when to get started with screenings and what symptoms to look for.