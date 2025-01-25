The Great Rotary Asian Noodle Cookoff benefitting Holland Charities

HOLLAND — If you're a fan of Asian cuisine, A cook-off event coming to Holland hopes to entice guests, and raise money for charities in the community.

FOX 17 got to speak with some of the faces you could expect to see at the Great Rotary Asian Cookoff in Holland, which is being held at the Midtown Center February 1st from 6:00 to 8:30 PM.

Admission is $5 for students, $10 a person, and $40 for families of 4 or more.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube