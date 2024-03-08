The Clean Comedy Showcase- all the laughs, none of that other stuff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedy shows are great—but some somethings don't need to be said— and introducing your parents to your favorite acts can get a little awkward.

That’s why LaughFest hosts the Clean Comics Showcase— big names and talented up-and-comers tickle your funny bone without touching a nerve or creating those awkward silences in the car ride home.

This year, grab the whole family and enjoy all the laughs at The B.O.B. on March 8 & 9.

The 6 p.m. shows include dinner and there’s an 11 a.m. brunch on Sunday!

You can grab tickets for the Clean Comedy Showcase here.

Remember; these are the same comics who’ll be performing later in the evenings on Saturday— but those shows are titled Anything Goes for a reason.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting dozens of shows across West Michigan to celebrate laughter for the health of it. Keep an eye on their website for shows in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell!