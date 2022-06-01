The best Boston Cream donut in America

KALAMAZOO — There’s hundreds of donut shops throughout West Michigan, but one in the Kalamazoo area now has an award-winning donut! Sweetwater’s Donut Mill in the Kalamazoo area now has an award-winning Boston Cream donut!

America’s Greatest Donuts presented by The Underground Donut Tour selected Sweetwater’s Donut Mill’s Boston Cream as the best Boston Cream donut in the country. Out of the more than 40 different kinds of donuts Sweetwater’s serves their Boston Cream donuts is the most popular. Sweetwater’s Donut Mill says their secret ingredient is being 100% homemade baked on site with a lot of team effort put into every donut everyday.

Sweetwater's has plenty of Boston Cream donuts on hand and this week especially you have good reason to go grab one! Sweetwater’s Donut Mill has partnered with Salvation Army for their 2nd annual donut eating contest Thursday night at 5:30 which just so happens to be the day before national donut day on Friday!