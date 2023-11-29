The 17th annual "Be a Santa to a Senior"

GRAND RAPIDS — A local group is working to help seniors in West Michigan have a happy holiday. This year marks the 17th year for “Be a Santa to a Senior”. Home Instead hosts the program to give our seniors in need the best holiday.

8 locations around West Michigan have Christmas trees set up with wish list ornaments where you can shop for a senior and give them a Christmas gift they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford. A simple gesture that makes a big impact to so many seniors in need.

"It makes a huge difference, especially when we donate like to the food pantry, they actually get to pick up their Christmas meal and the Christmas gift all at the same time. So it's somebody that wouldn't have a meal, they would not have anything to open on Christmas. They don't have family near them and it just lets them know that somebody cares. Somebody out there wants you to have a Christmas," said Chelsea Slawson, Client Care Coordinator at Home Instead.

Most seniors are asking for gifts like robes, slippers, puzzles and even CD players this year. Home Instead is hoping to gift more than 500 seniors. They will be collecting gifts until December 13th. Below is a list of all the 8 locations to “Be a Santa to a Senior”. If you cant make it out to drop off a gift Home Instead will be putting the remaining wish list items on an Amazon list on their website next week.

1. American Legion Post #179 – 2327 Wilson Ave SW in Grand Rapids

2. Baragar Realty – 2464 Fuller Ave NE in Grand Rapids

3. Byron Township Community Center – 2120 76th St SW in Byron Center

4. Choice One Bank – 109 E Division in Sparta

5. Kentwood Parks and Rec – 355 48th St SE in Kentwood

6. Meals on Wheels of West Michigan – 2900 Wilson Ave SW #500 in Grandville

7. VFW Post #830 – 557 11th St NW in Grand Rapids

8. Home Instead Office - 2944 Fuller Ave NE Suite 201, Grand Rapids