The 10-10-10 Rule: a simple path to building wealth

Provided by Candy Valentino, Your Money Minute:

Want to make more money, save more money, and build long-term wealth—without overhauling your entire life? It's more possible than you might think.

1. Increase your Income by 10%

This first step is about finding ways to earn a little more. Whether it's negotiating a raise, picking up extra hours, doing freelance work, or starting a small side business, the goal is simple: grow your income by 10%. You don't need to make a major leap. A modest boost can make a meaningful difference over time.

2. Cut your Expenses by 10%

Next, look at where your money is going — and where it might be leaking. Subscriptions, impulse purchases, lifestyle upgrades, takeout...small cuts across your spending can quickly add up. Reducing expenses by 10% helps you reclaim control without sacrificing your quality of life.

3. Redirect that margin toward wealth

Once you've created a gap — more money coming in and less going out — it's time to put that margin to work.



If you have high-interest debt (like credit cards or personal loans), focus on paying it down aggressively.

If you're debt free- invest that 10% into retirement savings or low-cost index funds and let it grow over time.

The formula is simple, but that's the point. The real power comes from consistency and compounding. Over time, these small decisions can lead to major financial transformation.

The Bottom Line:

You don't need a radical reset to build wealth. Just focus on a few smart, repeatable moves and stick with them.

