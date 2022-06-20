Watch
Team Michigan returns home after rewarding weekend competing at Special Olympics USA Games

Team Michigan is back home after a very successful Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 20, 2022
More than 50 athletes from our state competed in sports from soccer to swimming to golf.

Athlete Tyler Lawton who competed in track and field, and the Executive Director of Special Olympics Michigan Tim Hileman who was there for it all joined our morning news team for a look back at this year’s competition.

Lawton won several medals, including gold in the 100-meter dash, which he says is his weakest event.

