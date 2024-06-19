Take Steps to help find cures for IBD, Crohn’s & Colitis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can help get closer to cures for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and support loved ones living with these conditions by taking a simple walk!

June 22, The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (CCF) is hosting Take Steps at Millenium Park to fund research into treatments and cures for IBD!

Join them at 10 a.m. for a festival starting just before the walk at 11 and hear stories of hope and endurance.

So far, CCF has invested over $65M to research and made connections that have changed the lives of millions living with the disease.

Their We Can’t Wait App has posted the locations of 53K bathrooms for those in need, and shared over 500 recipes to help patients ease symptoms and enjoy the foods they love!

Register for the walk here and get fundraising!

Not walking, but want to help? You can pick a team/participant here!