Support women's health with these gift ideas!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What to get the woman who has everything?

How about a way to keep up on the most important thing in their life— her health!

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner shares the benefits of gifts aimed at achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Smart Watches/Rings

These handy devices have evolved from simply tracking steps (which can faked with the shake of the arm) to a veritable health report on your wrist! You can keep track of ye-olde steppes, of course, but also sleep patterns, heart rate and variability, as well as exercise length and intensity. Over 78,000 people use them to keep track of their health according to the Journal of the American Medical Association, making them a hit with the fit and those who are working to get there.

Smart Scale

*Now be careful with this one!

Be totally certain the gift-ee is in the market for something so personal. Our gravitational relationship with the earth has long been the misguided measure of womens' worth, so if she hasn't been asking for something more high-tech to combine tracking weight-loss and overall health— stop here, dear reader.

BUT— if they're looking for a way to track body fat composition, muscle mass, metabolic rate, bone mass, heart rate, and much more— all to be synced with your phone so you can use the info to make informed decisions, this may be a great addition to the morning routine.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Health trackers are a great way to say 'I care and want you to always be at your best'!

Once you're armed with the knowledge these devices can give, partner with your doctor or gynecologists and make a plan to improve your health!

Bonus Tip

Nothing beats knowing your true health— but also keep your personal safety in mind should you get someone a health-based gift they were not in the market for.

Make sure to ask what kind of weight/health tracking gifts your special someone would appreciate before opening your wallet.