Support group available for mothers grieving infant loss or miscarriage

WEST MICHIGAN — It's a journey with no road map.

One in four women will face the loss of a baby during pregnancy, delivery or infancy.

It can feel very isolating, especially for the grieving mother forced to face with her new reality. A future cut short for her baby as life carries on for the rest of the world and those around her.

One mother we talked to suffered two miscarriages and then the loss of her newborn, who was just hours old. She's paying it forward and hoping to help others struck with shock and sudden tragedy. It's a way to show support to women dealing with maternal loss. A way to show them they are not alone in this journey.

Rachelle Sova helped start a pregnancy and infant loss support group called Sharing Our Untimely Loss (SOUL). It's run through the Maternal Wellness Program and members are able to connect on a weekly basis.

The SOUL program meets over Zoom every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Maternal Wellness Program is also hosting a remembrance walk on Oct. 2.

For more information on how you can get involved with the support group or Maternal Wellness Program click here.

You can also find more information on the Maternal Wellness Program's Facebook page by clicking here.

The grief over a loss of a child doesn't go away with time. It's something that every mother learns to cope with as time goes on.