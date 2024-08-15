Summer vacation coming to an end? Don’t let this last hurrah ‘slip’ away!

JENISON, Mich. — We may all be preparing to return to the classroom (if you haven’t already), but there are still some great things to do around West Michigan to keep kids outside, squeezing the last drops of fun out of the summer months.

Case in point; The Saturday Slip’n’Slide—a whole-family event this Saturday, August 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at Rosewood Park in Jenison.

Never The Same Presents Saturday Slip N’ Slide

They’re have 4, 20’-wide x 100’-long slides, dozens of outdoor games, a foam pit, food vendors, activities for the kids and more ready for all who dare to have the best time this weekend.

