Stories told here; Grand Rapids Film Festival happening this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s that time of year—art is all around you in Grand Rapids, the days are finally getting cooler, and even nature is starting to show off its fall canvas.

And amid those static stories are moving pictures—movies made right here by West Michigan artists, made to move you.

The Grand Rapids Film Festival is celebrating these artists September 20-22!

Catch the opening night at Studio Park for $10, join the 24hr Film Challenge at the GRTV studio, Workshop your own story, or enjoy a screening of cinematic adventures at Wealthy Theater or Muse!

Awards will be held September 22 at Brewery Vivant starting at 7 p.m.

You have to register for some of the events – Check out what you need to know here.

