STEAM Along the Lakeshore: celebrating Muskegon and learning!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This year's STEAM Along the Lakeshore is set for May 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event focuses on interactive and educational activities across Muskegon including Hackley Park, Hackley Public Library, Lakeshore Fab Lab of MCC, Muskegon Museum of Art, and Muskegon Museum of History and Science.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics.

The event is free, and the first 750 student participants will receive a "swag bag".

WATCH BELOW: LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS YEAR'S STEAM ALONG THE LAKESHORE!

STEAM Along the Lakeshore 2026

Hackley Library

Hackley Library

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