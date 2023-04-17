STD/STI testing: A hard, but necessary conversation

It’s a hard conversation to have with a loved one—but a responsible one; STI/STD testing can prevent the spread of disease in the community, and keep you healthy by getting treatment as soon as possible.

Priority Health would like to separate fact from fiction about STI/STDs:

• Myth: Only "trashy" people get STDs.

o Fact: STDs don't discriminate. If you decide to have sex, you can get an STI. Use a condom every time. Condoms are the only type of birth control that reduces the risk of getting an STD.

• Myth: If your partner has an STD, you'll see it.

o Fact: There's often no sign that a person has an STD. They don't always cause symptoms. If you or your partner are sexually active, be sexually responsible and get regularly tested.

• Myth: There are ways to avoid STDs and still 'have fun'.

o Fact: Where there's sexual contact, there can be STDs. End of discussion.

• Myth: Once you've had an STD, there's no chance of getting it again.

o Fact: You can get some STDs more than just once. Some STDs are yours for life— like herpes and HIV. Others, like chlamydia and gonorrhea, can come back over and over again if you have sex with someone who's infected.

• Myth: If you get checked and you're STD-free, your partner doesn't need to get checked as well.

o Fact: Your partner could have an STD and not know it. It's best to get tested regularly.

• Myth: What you don't know can't hurt you.

o Fact: What you don't take care of now can hurt you more in the long run and can spread to others. Don't be selfish— get tested.

Most STI/STDs are curable, and even HIV treatments have come a long way from what they were just decades ago— helping people live longer than ever.

Getting regularly tested is the only way you'll know you're having safe sex. Make an appointment and talk to your doctor.