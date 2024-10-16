Stand up for your back!

MICHIGAN — There’s a reason the backbone is the go-to image for the structure that holds up a complex organization.

Whether a company, a family, or a human body, without a healthy backbone everything crumbles.

Priority Health’s Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations, Dr. David Rzeszutko knows just how integral the spine is and offered some advice on keeping yours healthy.

When we sit, especially with poor posture, it puts extra pressure on our spinal discs. Over time, this can lead to chronic back pain and herniated discs. Prolonged sitting can also weaken the muscles that support the spine.

Sitting for long periods can contribute to:

i. Obesity

ii. increased blood pressure

iii. high blood sugar

iv. excess body fat around the waist

v. unhealthy cholesterol levels

Over time your dangers increase, so making a healthy changes early to preserve your spine will have exponential results.

The best Rx for a healthy spine: get up. Stand up and move every 30 minutes, add short walks, talk to your HR about getting a standing/convertible desk, perform stretches at your desk or at home.

Priority Health members can find more resources on their website.

