Stake out your spot to watch the Grand Rapids Marathon!

GRAND RAPIDS — Check the map for the best place to watch Tessa DiTirro, Elliot Grandia, Haleigh Vaughn and producer Sam Landstra crush the Grand Rapids Marathon.

The FOX 17 team has been training for months to take on the trail starting downtown.

It's the 19th year for the marathon, this year put on by University of Michigan Health-West and featuring a half marathon—where you'll see our crew— a relay and kid's marathon!

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. but early-birds have the option to start at 6:30 a.m.

We've scoped out 5 spots with prime viewing of the route— including spots on Pearl St near US-131 and 28th St near I-196.