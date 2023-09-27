St. Cecilia celebrates 140th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS — St. Cecilia is celebrating 140 years in West Michigan hosting an open house to all who would like to tour the historic building. Starting at 10 a.m. today learn about the history of the St. Cecilia Music Center as you walk the hall and enjoy fall refreshments.

St. Cecilia Music Center is the oldest performing arts organization in West Michigan with a rich history. Starting in 1883 by 9 women created St. Cecilia's to promote the appreciation, study and performance of music; all of which still stands in the present day.

Since 1971 St. Cecilia Music Center is the only building in the United States to have been built by women to be operated solely for the purpose of music putting it on the map on the national register of historic places. For all things on St. Cecilia Music Center visit their website here.