St. Baldrick's Foundation hosting head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research

The 9th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event is this Sunday.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 04, 2022
CALEDONIA, Mich. — The 9th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event is this Sunday.

The event is happened at StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia from 12 to 5 p.m.

The goal of the event is to raise $150,000 for childhood cancer research. This year’s event will also include a silent auction and a raffle.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation says they have already had nearly 60 people register to have their heads shaved.

