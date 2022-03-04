St. Baldrick's Foundation hosting head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The 9th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event is this Sunday.
The event is happened at StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia from 12 to 5 p.m.
The goal of the event is to raise $150,000 for childhood cancer research. This year’s event will also include a silent auction and a raffle.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation says they have already had nearly 60 people register to have their heads shaved.
