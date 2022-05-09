Spring cleaning: Getting your home ready for the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring has sprung and it's the perfect time to refresh those closets and home spaces. A local organizing and design consultant has tips so you can make the most of your space.

April Conley is the owner Neato Organizing and Design in Grand Rapids. Her business is all about giving your home new life and reorganizing and tidying up your living area.

“I love making spaces function better and feel better and look beautiful at the same time," she said.

Conley says her services are perfect for busy parents or for those who just need a little help getting their homes together. She reorganized her client Amanda Baird's kitchen from top to bottom, making sure everything was de-cluttered and functional for her entire family.

“Everything has such a place that it's not a guessing game for anybody anymore," Baird said.

If you're looking to tidy up as you kick off your spring cleaning, Conley recommends starting small on your projects. Start with one thing, whether that's organizing your clothes in your closet one day and reorganizing your plates and glasses another.

“Don't get overwhelmed, because it can be overwhelming," Conley said. "Maybe just start out with one drawer at a time."