Spokes Up Challenge helps cyclists raise awareness for urban bike safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is here, time to ride!

The Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition invites you to the first-ever Spokes Up Bike Challenge.

Are you up for riding 15,000 miles?

Don't worry— we're not asking you to do it all alone. The GGRBC thinks cyclists in the area can work together to reach the goal.

We have between March 26 and April 9 to put in our share of miles.

Once we get there, the GGRBC has worked with local businesses to offer discounts and incentives for all who participated.

It’s all an effort to show just how big the cycling community is in the area.

“We hope this challenge will encourage more people to try riding a bike, and we want city leaders to remember the large community of bikers when making infrastructure plans. We want to reinforce the importance of low-carbon transportation options like walking and biking in our city.” —Tom Bulten, GGRBC board member

Whether you’re on the way to work, the store, or touring the trails— you can have an impact on this initiative!

Businesses interested in helping out area cyclists can email shelly@bikegr.com. If you're up for the challenge, sign up to have your cycling miles count here!

The project keeps bike safety top of mind for communities, their leaders and representatives, and is a great way to connect with others!