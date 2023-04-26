SPELLERS screenings across the state shines light on difference between awareness and acceptance

It's been named Best Documentary and Donor's Choice at the Pheonix Film Festival— SPELLERS follows the story of non-speaking people with autism, highlighting how they perceive and communicate with the world.

The filmmakers hope it opens doors for those on the Autism Spectrum or with Apraxia, changing expectations and leading to new therapeutic approaches.

"We believe the impact of this film will dramatically shift our understanding of autism and it’s important that providers and educators are prepared for this change and educated on the relationship between autism and apraxia."

—REACT: Research & Education for Autistic Children’s Treatment

It asks families, practitioners, and educators to "assume competence"— start by assuming they can. Present learning opportunities to the person with Autism or Apraxia as you would any child, letting them show you what they can do, what they're interested in, and how to support where they need help— instead of starting with the opposite assumption.

SPELLERS is being shown for free at locations across the state and includes a live expert medical panel.

Eligible educators can also get 2.5 of CME-CEU continuing education credits.

SPELLERS Filmmakers, REACT

The film has already hit Coldwater— and the April 30 screening in Ann Arbor is sold out— but they are coming to Grand Rapids.

When: May 7th, 2023 3:15 p.m.

Where: Celebration Cinema South

Get tickets here.

You must have a ticket to attend, but the screenings are free.

If you can't join in live, there are several screening options here.