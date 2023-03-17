Special Olympics Michigan's 2023 State Basketball Tournament finals tip off on St. Patrick's Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan’s basketball finals are wrapping up on St. Patrick’s Day with the 2023 State Basketball Tournament!

FOX 17 spoke to one athlete who’s played in the tournament as both the new guy and a veteran.

Mackean Campbell— or Mac as his family calls him— is the youngest player on the Cougars and the most experienced team member of the newly-formed Fire Flies.

The dual roles allow Mac to take what he learns from the Cougars and use it to help younger athletes on the Fire Flies develop.

The 2023 State Basketball Tournament starts at 9 a.m. at Calvin College in the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.

The Cougars are in Division 3 of the tournament, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. You can find all the schedules here.