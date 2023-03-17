Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Special Olympics Michigan's 2023 State Basketball Tournament finals tip off on St. Patrick's Day!

Special Olympics Michigan Basketball Tournament 2023
Courtesy Special Olympics Michigan
Special Olympics Michigan Basketball Tournament 2023
Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 07:31:19-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan’s basketball finals are wrapping up on St. Patrick’s Day with the 2023 State Basketball Tournament!

FOX 17 spoke to one athlete who’s played in the tournament as both the new guy and a veteran.

Mackean Campbell— or Mac as his family calls him— is the youngest player on the Cougars and the most experienced team member of the newly-formed Fire Flies.

The dual roles allow Mac to take what he learns from the Cougars and use it to help younger athletes on the Fire Flies develop.

The 2023 State Basketball Tournament starts at 9 a.m. at Calvin College in the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.

The Cougars are in Division 3 of the tournament, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. You can find all the schedules here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather