Something delicious awaits during Taste of Muskegon!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Do you have dinner plans Friday? How about lunch or dinner Saturday?

Taste of Muskegon might be just what you need!

From 4:30-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, you’ll have your choice of some of Muskegon’s best restaurants—all together at Hackley park!

Craft cocktails and beer, wine and hard seltzers will be there for the 21+ crowd, plus dinners and desserts to delight even the pickiest eater. From comfort food to the adventurous, American Faire to tastes from around the globe, no one is safe from being able to find something delicious.

While you’re munching check out Hackley Library for all your summer fun ideas, plus axe throwing, face painting, inflatables, a petting zoo, and live music for all to enjoy!

It’s not too late to get in behind the scenes, too—Taste of Muskegon is looking for volunteers throughout the weekend, including a set-up crew Thursday afternoon!