Social connection can be the key to a long, fulfilled life

Research shows being connected to the world around us can vastly improve our health and quality of life, but it's not always that easy— and being friends on social media doesn't count as far as the brain is concerned. FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Doctor Diana Bitner notes there are some key differences between those who struggle with isolation this time of year and those who seek out connection.

Those who are connected to their communities tend to share similar beliefs and habits:

· believe they deserve to be happy

· make and maintain a support group around them

· ask for help when needed or do not know how to do something

The holidays can be an exasperating and isolating time for those of us who struggle with depression or other mental health issues, making reaching out in the real world difficult. While you can't change your brain function overnight, there are some things you can do to start building habits that support connection.

To cope with stress, be intentional about having healthy connections with others. Think about the 3 or 4 people in your life with whom you share a meaningful connection and shared values and ways of treating each other.

Go into social events shared by family and friends with intention. You can’t change what happened in the past, but you can control how approach situations today. Spend time on healthy relationships, limit how much time or power you give to relationships that tear you down, and make a point to give yourself a break.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Intention will help you get through the busy potentially stressful Holiday Season. Choose several people you want to connect with and events that bring you joy. This act with add years to your life and reduce your potential dementia, cancer, and risk of being depressed.

Other things you can do:

Volunteer — find an interest and go for it! Whether it's the local animal shelter, a nonprofit, raking leaves for your senior neighbors, or the symphony; have fun while you make new friends and give back!

Join a club — Going back to your interests, there are so many clubs and groups with like-minded people who can't wait to meet you!

Try something new — Always wanted to try woodworking or smithing? There are classes for that. What about running or weightlifting? There are classes for that. Got an itch to try skydiving, rock climbing, tabletop gaming, camping, sewing, writing, or gardening but don't know where to start? You guessed it. There's a class for that.