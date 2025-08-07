Soak up what's left of summer with these August events from the WMTA

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Summer may be winding down but there are still plenty of upcoming events to celebrate the season.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular August events.

August Events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Great Lakes Surf Festival - Muskegon -August 9th- 12:30 - 6:00 p.m.

The Great Lakes Surf Festival is calling families, boardheads, surfers, stand-up paddlers, foilers, artists and yogis to Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach on August 9th from 12:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

This is a day of surfing fun in the sun, listening to great music, watching a lot of surfing action, or maybe taking a lesson. It’s also the perfect time to enjoy a bit of beach-side serenity with yoga in the 80-foot yoga tent but bring your own towel and mat. Be sure to view the impressive surfboard art on display, which will then be auctioned off with proceeds going to a charity.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

And if you’ve ever secretly wanted to be a boarder! - now’s your chance to learn a new skill and explore a new hobby! You have until August 7th (or until they are sold out) to register for Standup Surfing lessons, complete with equipment, for an additional $10.00. Family passes are $25, or $10 for a single, and parking is $10. Youth 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Boyne City Pirate Fest - August 7th-9th

Head up to Boyne CIty this weekend - thru Sunday -and get your pirate lingo on! Shiver me Timbers! You won’t find this outrageously fun Pirate Fest anywhere else! Think Pirates, Treasure Maps, Clues, Prizes, Live Music, fire jugglers, sword swallowers, escape artists, balloon benders, stilt walkers, live statues and more!

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

There are complimentary rafting river adventures or bring your own kayak and join in a swashbuckling family-friendly adventure on the Jordan River. Come decked in a costume and enter the contest, for both adults and children,and vie for great prizes in the Pirate Princess and Queen Pageant.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Come for the viewing of the Pirate Parade or decorate your own ship for the floating pirate flotilla led by a 95 ’Schooner, plus a there is a Cap’n Kids Fair and lots of crafts, and a hilariously zany re-enactment of the famous Battle of the Boyne River.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Burning Foot Beer Festival - Muskegon - August 23

Here’s another reason to check out Muskegon! A Celebration of Art, Music and Beer is coming this month to Muskegon's Pere Marquette Park on August 23.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Ditch your shoes and walk barefoot of course, and then get ready to cruise the beach and sample over 100 craft beers with a backdrop of blue skies, sparkling water, and killer music. The music acts are a combo of local, regional and national musicians and the food is killer too, with some of the best restaurants in Muskegon dishing out deliciousness.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Since its inception, the Flaming Hop Tower along with lots of other art, have transformed the shoreline and provided the perfect backdrop for summer’s ultimate beach party. Camping is sold out on the beach, but you may still find a spot off-site at Grassy Knoll, with a free shuttle to take you to the festival. Tickets are $ 80.00 and not available at the gate - they must be purchased online.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

You can learn more about upcoming events and the West Michigan Tourist Association here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube