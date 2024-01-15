Watch Now
Sneaker Soiree will put mentors, opportunity at the feet of young women

Posted at 7:27 AM, Jan 15, 2024
Girls on the Run have brought hundreds of girls in West Michigan together with mentors, friends, and opportunities— now they’re giving fundraising efforts a little kick!

The Sneaker Soiree is set for March 14, featuring an Inspirational Fashion Show full of local designs highlighting the impact of Girls on the Run and the future of the program.

Enjoy a night full of live music and fundraising opportunities to make sure each young woman who wants to participate in Girls on the Run doesn’t have to worry about the cost of anything.

In the spring of 2023, Girls on the Run West Michigan raised $160,816 to bridge the gap for many girls looking to join them. This fundraiser aims to leave that in the dust!

The first ever Sneaker Soiree will be held 6-9 p.m. at The Gilmore.

Registration for Girls on the Run is open now and coaches are needed in Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties. You can make a huge difference in a young girl’s life right now!

