Slow going: The long journey to diagnosing Endometriosis

Nearly 6 million women in the US are affected by Endometriosis every year, but those are the official numbers—the kind that only include people who’ve been diagnosed.

The condition causes glands from inside the uterus to grow on the outside, typically on other pelvic-region organs like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, appendix, bowel, pelvic wall—even as far away as the lungs—causing inflammation, scarring, and intolerable, full-body pain during periods.

There are 3 types of Endometriosis delineating where the errant tissue is located, measured in 4 stages (I-minimal, II-mild, III-moderate, and IV-severe.)

Superficial Peritoneal Endometriosis

Endometrial tissue found along the peritoneum, or membrane lining the pelvic cavity



Ovarian Endometrioma

Cysts that form on the ovaries caused by endometrial tissue



Deep Infiltrating Endometriosis

Endometrial tissue that penetrates into organs like the intestines, bladder, and more

Quick diagnosis may be key to treating the condition (which is still only a stopping of the spread, not a reversal or cure), but even that can take 7-10 years and surgery to confirm.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Doctor Diana Bitner, lays out some new, more minimally invasive diagnostic techniques in development, like blood tests and collection of menstrual blood.

Check out our interview with her on what you need to do to advocate for yourself and shorten the diagnosis journey.

FOX 17 Women's Health Takeaway Tip from Dr. Bitner:

Too many women suffer in silence, have unnecessary shame about the impact of this condition, or get fed up with the arduous task of diagnosis. If you or any of the women in your life have progressive pain with their periods and painful cramps, encourage them to talk about it and get help.

