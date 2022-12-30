Skill Toy Club welcomes enthusiasts, newbies

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Remember when every single person you knew had a yoyo? Have you ever tried to master Kendama?

Skill toys like these are bring joy and challenge the user's hand-eye coordination.

If nothing is more satisfying than mastering a new trick, then MACkite's Skill Toy Club may be the place for you this winter.

Now through the end of January, head to MACkite on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m.

Whether you're a newbie or an old-hat, the Skill Toy Club is there to bring a sense of community, teach new skills, or just to have fun!