Sip Sip Hurray— It’s almost Cider Week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nine days—9 -whole- days—of celebrating ciders in West Michigan—and we’re almost there!

The summer sippable will be featured by the Michigan Cider Association May 10-18 during Cider Week, a partnership with Experience Grand Rapids to offer public events, tap takeovers, and Michigan Cider Fest.

Cider-meisters from all over the country choose Michigan apples for their concoctions—making West Michigan the perfect place for the celebration.

Sample local and regional ciders, and check out the 18th annual GLINTCAP—giving you a taste of some of the world’s best ciders, and sign up for giveaways!