Shredding Success: job for folks with disabilities teaches life skills

GRAND HAVEN — At the age of 26 in Michigan, young men and women living with disabilities age out of the system. No longer able to attend programs at public schools, and their families worry about what comes next.

That's where an organization called "Beyond 26" steps in. It provides employment for adults living with disabilities, especially after they age out of the system.

For the last year, employees with Beyond 26 have been busy working at the document shredding center in Grand Haven.

Kylee Van Tol is an expert in paper shredding, "I usually grab 5 or 6 or 7 pieces of paper and put it in the shredder," said Kylee VanTol, Employee Beyond 26. Van Tol continued, "it feels like I'm helping other people, and I love that."

Her co-workers Maddie and Larissa enjoy shredding too. "There's actually a job out there that I can do without being overwhelmed and overworked," said Larissa McClellan, employee Beyond 26

"I feel good about myself. I have special needs, I have Wilson's Syndrome, and that's just what I'm made with. And I like being with friends that are different from me," said Maddie Dukes, employee, Beyond 26.

The task is a lesson in people skills, job skills, and time management. A lesson that Maddie's mom, Marie Dukes, is grateful is available for her daughter.

"I've heard from several people there just aren't that many places out there that provide this kind of service. So, it gives the kids this great opportunity to do something they love, and have a great environment," said Dukes.

The hub needs your help. It needs more paper so these young ladies can work more than two days a week. And if it gets more paper, it can hire more folks and show them, they have the ability to work too.

"That's kind of the whole goal for people with disabilities. They may not realize they can do something independently," said McClellan.

You can drop off paper from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Grand Haven at Covenant Life Church, at 101 Columbus Avenue. Beyond 26 will pickup paper within a 20-mile radius.

