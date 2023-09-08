Watch Now
Show your team spirit for a great cause!

The Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids is hosting a fall favorite, and it's all for the kids.
Boys &amp; Girls Club of Grand Rapids
Posted at 5:58 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 05:58:25-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a fun way to ease into fall and on Thursday, September 14 it'll be a great way to help kids around Grand Rapids!

The Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids invites you to the 11th annual Be Great Tailgate— a fundraiser supporting programs that reinforce growth potential and build confident adults.

Grab your favorite team apparel for this quintessential football festivity—this 21+ event includes a silent auction plus mouthwatering food and drinks.

Every dollar raised goes back to the kids served by the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids.

The Be Great Tailgate is 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm at the Steil Club. Get your tickets here!

