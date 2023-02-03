Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Shots fired call prompts lockdown at Marshall High School

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:06 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 09:06:25-05

MARSHALL, Mich. — Police in Marshall are investigating a call of shots fired near the high school.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's office told FOX 17 there was no threat to students and a lockdown initiated early on was lifted.

Marshall police confirmed the calls to FOX 17, telling us the school was locked down and area roads were blocked during the investigation, however, calls to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department revealed there is no threat to the public and students have returned to class.

We are reaching out to confirm the source of the calls and further details.

*This is a developing situation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered