Shots fired call prompts lockdown at Marshall High School

MARSHALL, Mich. — Police in Marshall are investigating a call of shots fired near the high school.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's office told FOX 17 there was no threat to students and a lockdown initiated early on was lifted.

Marshall police confirmed the calls to FOX 17, telling us the school was locked down and area roads were blocked during the investigation, however, calls to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department revealed there is no threat to the public and students have returned to class.

We are reaching out to confirm the source of the calls and further details.

*This is a developing situation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.