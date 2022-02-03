Shoshana Johnson celebrates Black History Month with the city of Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Correction: The graphic used during the interview incorrectly states 6:00 am instead of 6:00 pm.

The city of Portage is hosting a Black History Month Celebration, featuring Shoshana Johnson. Johnson is a second-generation Army Veteran and the first Black female American POW.

In 2003, Army Specialist Johnson was traveling in a convoy while deployed in Iraq, when her vehicle was attacked. Iraqi forces killed 11 soldiers in her company and captured six, including Johnson.

Johnson retired from the Army and received an honorable discharge on December 12, 2003. Her awards and decorations include the US Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Ribbon, National Defense Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, and the Prisoner of War Medal.

Johnson will speak about her story of survival and participate in a Q&A session. A limited number of Shoshana’s book, I’m Still Standing, will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own copy for signing.

The free event is taking place at the Air Zoo located at 6151 Portage Road on Saturday, February 5. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with the presentation at 6:00 pm. No registration is required. After the presentation, attendees are welcome to enjoy the Air Zoo’s featured exhibitions.

