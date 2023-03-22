Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Safety

Continuing our Severe Weather Awareness Week—Let’s talk tornadoes.

On average Michigan sees 15 tornadoes a year making them very much a part of our Severe Weather Preparedness plans.

First and foremost—Plan On It.

It’s more than just a quippy thing our team likes to say. It's the best way to stay safe in Michigan's ever-changing weather. You should make a plan that includes what to do, where to go, and how to stay safe in a weather emergency.

Watch v. Warning

When a tornado watch gets issued, we have the ingredients for a tornado to come together. This is when you need to make sure that plan is in place.

Stay with us on-air and online as we watch the storms and relay any updates.

FOX 17

RELATED: Get the FOX 17 Weather App

When a warning gets issued in your area take shelter immediately. A tornado has been sighted or seen on radar nearby.

FOX 17

Take shelter, but how?

Depending on where you are there’s different ways to take shelter.

Schools and businesses have pre-designated shelter areas. Make sure you’re familiar with where these are and get to them as soon as you can.

If you’re in a car, camper/tent, or mobile home— get to a window-less area of a substantial building.

At home, an interior wall in the basement is the best option, but there are ways to stay safe if you don’t have that option.

FOX 17

Get to the lowest floor near an interior room wall. Grab blankets or a mattress to protect against debris. Stay away from windows, doors, cabinets, or appliances.

Apartment dwellers should follow that same advice. Get to the lowest floor available and stay away from windows.

Wednesday is a great day to practice what you’ve planned with your kids—the state is holding a tornado drill at 1 p.m.

You’ll hear participating cities and counties blaring sirens and test alerts will be run on TV and radio. Make sure everyone knows where to find emergency gear like flashlights and batteries, which places are safest in your home, and what to do if you are separated during an emergency.