SCAM ALERT: Tax scammers target Michigan residents with fake IRS calls during filing season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grab your W-2s and buckle in — it's everyone's favorite time of year: tax season, of course.

Joking aside, it can be a stressful process for some, and it can be even more stressful if scammers target you.

"A person specifically named Nancy is calling to let you know that she's from the claims department. They've been trying to reach you. They've sent messages and you owe back taxes," said Nakia with the Better Business Bureau of Michigan.

As you may have guessed, Nancy is not real. But Nakia with the BBB of Michigan says a Nancy claiming to be with the IRS has been frequently calling people around Michigan claiming you missed a filing, didn't pay the taxes owed, and is trying to make a final attempt to reach you before litigation will be used.

The other popular scam they've seen is from an imposter from a legitimate organization called American Tax Consultants.

"They're leaving voicemails telling you that you qualify for some sort of 2025 liability reduction program," Nakia said.

In the last week alone, the BBB of Michigan has seen more than 25 similar tax scams coming into its office. A majority of them? Over the phone.

So, first things first — remember the IRS will not contact you by phone, email, or text. The IRS will start with an official letter sent by mail.

Here are some other red flags you may have been scammed: pressure to act immediately, threats of penalties, legal action, or missed opportunities, and requests for payment or personal information over the phone.

Never share personal or financial information over the phone. If you are looking for a vetted, trusted tax professional to help you file, we've got a link on our website to find one in our area.

The BBB of Michigan has a scam tracker with listed scam alerts and tax scams to be aware of on its website.

