KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The first-ever Winter Barbeque & Beer Bash happens on Saturday, February 17!

Kalamazoo's Homer Stryker Field hosts the festival, starting at 2 p.m.

Outlier Events

Enjoy live music and all your favorite smoked, grilled, and barbecued eats and treats!

DON'T FORGET: check the FOX 17 forecast — this event is outdoors!

VIP ticket holders get in at 1 p.m. and have access to exclusive drinks plus the heated Bell’s Bear Cave.

Tickets include packages for all ages and those 21+.