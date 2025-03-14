Saturday is for the birds with the 2025 Spring Bluebird Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join the Michigan Bluebird Society for the 2025 Spring Bluebird Festival on March 15 to celebrate and learn about the Eastern Bluebird.

The group will be returning to the Prince Conference Center at Calvin University to show you how to use next boxes, feeders, plantings, and land management to attract nesting birds.

Here’s what you can expect:

• Informative programs on bluebirds and other native birds

•A Bluebird Expert Panel Discussion - Get all of your Bluebird questions answered

• A Bluebird/Nature Expo - filled with educational exhibits, local environmental groups, and vendors where you can learn things like how to use native plantings to attract more birds and other wildlife • The MBS Store where you can purchase nest boxes, hardware, and everything you need to attract nesting bluebirds

• Talk to experienced Bluebirders one-on-one

• Exciting Prize Drawings and More!

Parking and admission are free.

Check out the event website for more!

