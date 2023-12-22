Routine, commitment can help banish holiday loneliness

Advice from Priority Health can help you make meaningful social connections and combat loneliness that can become exacerbated during the holidays.

A few things you can do:

Commit to regular, meaningful interactions

Reduce activities that take you away from social connections

Practice gratitude, and track the things you're thankful for to bring them to the top of your mind

Avoid over-indulging

Get up and get moving with a group — exercise can increase endorphins and encourage connections

Join a club

If you're struggling right now, know that there is hope. For immediate mental health help, call 988 or go to 988lifeline.org.

You are not alone.