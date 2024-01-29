Rockford’s Got Talent; showing off for the love of the local library

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Performers of all kinds will take the stage on Saturday, February 3, bringing their talents to Rockford High School to support Krause Library expansion.

Prizes will be handed out for both Youth and All-Ages judged categories, some winners will take home as much as $1,500! You’ll also have a hand in awarding your favorite by voting for the People’s Choice award.

The Krause Library holds the top spot as the library with the most use per capita and per square foot—serving 4,100 people with a mere 9,500 sqft of space. Proceeds from Rockford’s Got Talent will help fund the effort to increase the library 2.5 times, adding accessible spaces for young kids, teens, and adults alike.

Performances will be live-streamed by Rockford High School student-run broadcast Beyond the Rock.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7—tickets are just $10.