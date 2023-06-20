Rock out with the Flock to support cancer patients in West Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Bluebird Cancer Retreats is hosting a Flock Party!

Thursday, June 22 enjoy live music, local food and drinks, and dancing on the Grand Haven waterfront!

The party is 5:30 - 10 p.m. and tickets are as low as $10 if you buy online.

VIP ticket packages are available and include a reserved table for you and 3 friends with exclusive treats and servers.

Proceeds go to help the organization support those coping with cancer through Free relaxing and revitalizing retreats, support groups, and much more.

"Thanks to the incredibly generous Flock Party corporate & family sponsors, every dollar of the ticket fees will go directly to providing services for West Michigan cancer warriors."

—Bluebird Cancer Retreats

Check out how you can get involved with Bluebird Cancer Retreats here.