Risks and benefits of Opill, the newly-approved drug OTC birth control pill

Not ready to start a family? A recent FDA approval means birth control is now available over the counter.

Opill— developed by a pharmaceutical company owned by Perrigo— will hit pharmacy shelves in 2024.

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner lays out the benefits and risks.

Pros

The pill has always been easy to take, private, low-cost, and non-invasive.

Opill won't require a trip to the doctor's office, so no co-pay, no time off from work or other activities, and no using up your gas to get there.

Side effects are generally mild and improve on their own.

You could have reduced bleeding during periods or they may stop altogether.

When taken perfectly, Opill is 98% effective at preventing ovulation and other functions essential for pregnancy.

Perfect use includes taking one tablet every day, and at the same time each day without any breaks between monthly packs. It also includes always using back-up birth control, like condoms, when the person misses or is delayed in taking the daily tablet for more than 3 hours.

—FDA post-market drug safety information for OPill

Cons

Unintended pregnancy (The FDA says the above-described perfect use is usually only seen in clinical trials)

Side effects — yes, they usually resolve on their own, but they're not fun in the meantime. Watch out for extended headaches, irregular bleeding, nausea, mood changes like anxiety or depression, and/or breast tenderness.

Yes, you could have reduced period bleeding, but you may see spotting between periods as well.

The actual cost we'll see in stores hasn't been released.

More Info

Opill contains the hormone norgestrel and is a progestin-only drug, meaning it stops ovulation altogether.

There is no such thing as a birth control pill that prevents STIs/STDs

Opill is not recommended for people who have or have ever had breast cancer, in combination with another birth control pill, vaginal ring, patch, implant, injection, or IUD, or males.

It is not an emergency contraceptive.

Ask your doctor before starting Opill if you're being treated for seizures, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, or pulmonary hypertension.

St. John's Wort (an herbal supplement/ingredient) has shown some interaction with Opill, so talk to your doctor.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Make sure you are fully informed about Opill or any other birth control regimen before starting and talk to your healthcare provider if you have any questions.