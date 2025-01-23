Ring in the Year of the Snake this weekend in Kalamazoo!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Celebrate the Year of the Snake with the 2025 Kalamazoo Chinese Lunar New Year Gala!

Grab your tickets online for $10 or at the Pacific Rim Asian Market or Hibachi Sushi Buffet for $15.

Then join the Chinese American Association of Greater Kalamazoo on Saturday, January 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. for an evening of tradition and spectacle.

Check out the taste we got of the show from these talented teens with the CAGK in the video above.

