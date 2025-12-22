'Ride Free NYE' with Mike Morse Law Firm returns for fourth year

WEST MICHIGAN — There's a new option for those looking for a safe ride on New Year's Eve.

Mike Morse Law Firm is hosting the fourth annual 'Ride Free NYE'. The firm provides free Uber vouchers for New Year's Eve. The vouchers are good for $20 off an Uber ride.

Starting Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, you can download the vouchers online. They're available first come, first serve. The rides must be taken between 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2025 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

