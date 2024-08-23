Return to the River uses public spaces to build community in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to Return to the River—two days of live music and entertainment for all ages – plus food and drinks from the local places that make Grand Rapids grand!

Return to the River is a conscious effort by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc (DGRI) to use the public spaces along the Grand River and build community.

The free events include food trucks, a speaker series from Pleasant Peninsula, the Creative Cube, and more on the Sixth Street Bridge and in Canal Park.

Food Trucks at Return to the River



Patty Matters

Pressed In Time

PizzaMI

Los Pinches Tacos

Crepes by the Lakes

Sanse Filipino Cuisine

Haggerty's

Roasted Red's

Kona Ice

Olly's Donuts

Furniture City Creamery

Dolce Mini Cakes

Semifreddo

Around Baking Company

Underground Cookie Club

Eastown Cereal

Ohana Hawaiian Ice.

Free kayak rentals will be available, 1-5 p.m. courtesy of GR Outside and the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department—Plus a scavenger hunt!

Downtown Refreshment Area establishments serving alcohol during Return to the River:



Noodlepig

SpeakEZ Lounge

Embassy Suites

City Built Brewing

Garage Bar & Grill

Chicago Beef Joint

Linear Restaurant.

DGRI will be out talking to people about their plan to install public art in the area to invite even more community activities to the spaces along the river.

Grab a map and check the line-up— The fun kicks off Saturday, Aug 24 at 1 p.m.!