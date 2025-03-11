Renew Mobility is on the move, and inviting you!

Join Renew Mobility for one of several events around West Michigan, all aimed at keeping people with mobility issues on the move.

March 14 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Muskegon Equipment Day

1204 West Western Ave, Muskegon, MI

Cost: Free

Renew Mobility

March 22 – 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

3rd annual Karaoke Fundraiser

Unruly Brewing - 360 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440

Cost: Pay to make someone sing!

Renew Mobility

April 12 - 8:30 a.m. registration

31st annual Wheel Run Together

Grand Valley State University Clock Tower

Cost: $25 to run

For everything you need to know about these events and more of the services offered by Renew Mobility, check out their website.

