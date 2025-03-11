Renew Mobility is on the move, and inviting you!

Join Renew Mobility for one of several events around West Michigan, all aimed at keeping people with mobility issues on the move.
March 14 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Muskegon Equipment Day
1204 West Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
Cost: Free
March 22 – 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
3rd annual Karaoke Fundraiser
Unruly Brewing - 360 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
Cost: Pay to make someone sing!
April 12 - 8:30 a.m. registration
31st annual Wheel Run Together
Grand Valley State University Clock Tower
Cost: $25 to run
For everything you need to know about these events and more of the services offered by Renew Mobility, check out their website.
Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team
Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube