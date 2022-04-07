Registration still open for the 26th Annual Wheel Run Together 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nonprofit Alternatives in Motion joined FOX 17 to discuss the 26th annual Wheel Run Together 5K.

Students of the Doctorate in Physical Therapy program at Grand Valley State University organized the fundraiser to raise money to support Alternatives in Motion and their mission to enhance independence through access to mobility equipment.

A new wheelchair will easily cost hundreds of dollars, and they can quickly get above a thousand if they're more specialized.

Those high costs inspired nonprofit group Alternatives in Motion to hold a 5K race to raise money for those who need mobility equipment.

Erica Dowdell and Coleen Davis from Alternatives in Motion joined us on our morning show to tell us more about the nonprofit and the 26th annual Wheel Run Together 5K they're putting on this weekend.

The Wheel Run Together 5K run, walk or roll event is happening on April 9 at 8 a.m. on the Grand Valley State University Allendale campus.

