Red Hots Chili shares what they're bringing to Bridge Street Market's Last Sundays Outdoor Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the last Sunday of each month during the summer, Bridge Street Market hosts its 'Last Sundays' Outdoor Market from 10 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon. It features many Michigan vendors set up outside the store with everything from food to art and much more.

One of those vendors, Red Hots Chili came all the way from Detroit for the Market, but not before stopping in to chat with Fox 17 about what they'll be bringing to Bridge Street Market this morning.

Find more information about Bridge Street Market's Last Sundays Outdoor Market, click here.