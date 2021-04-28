Rebound: What to expect as summer camps prepare to reopen

It’s that time of year when families are starting to think about summer plans and that may include summer camps for kids.

For a lot of families and kids, summer camp is something they depend on. They look forward to every year, but like a lot of things over the past year, they too, have been impacted.

Camp Quality Michigan is an overnight summer camp for children diagnosed with cancer. It offers them not only a summer camp experience but year-round programs to enhance their quality of life and encourage quality family time.

But with kids with compromised immune systems, they made the decision to go virtual this year. They call it camping in.

The Michigan Licensing and Regulatory affairs recently released the guidelines for camp operations during the pandemic.

All camps must follow the MDHHS orders related to COVID-19. Licensing will not establish a violation based on these guidelines, but areas that are addressed in administrative rules could be cited if not in compliance.

Camps are required to create a COVID-19 response plan that has procedures for preventing disease transmission. It includes things like including things how they will monitor symptoms and how programs will practice social distancing.

Blue Turtle Camp in Ann Arbor is a nature awareness and wilderness skills day camp designed to nurture the qualities of cooperation, inclusion, and friendship.

Last year they offered camp in person and will do so again this year.

COVID-19 forced camps like Blue Turtle Camp to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

For more information on camps and the MDHHS guidelines click here.

