Ready to run for a cause? Join the Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team!

MAW Dream Team 2 cyclists - Courtesy Make-A-Wish Michigan.jpg
Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team
MAW Dream Team 2 cyclists - Courtesy Make-A-Wish Michigan.jpg
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 12, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now’s your chance to help make those miles count for kids and families in our community!

The Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team runs in endurance events like triathlons, marathons, 5/10Ks, and personal challenges as fundraisers for Make-A-Wish Michigan.

MAW Dream Team cyclist - Courtesy Make-A-Wish Michigan.jpg

Check out the upcoming races:
Bayshore Marathon
May 25

Grand Rapids Triathlon – check out the Dream Team member perks here!
June 8 & 9

Grand Rapids Marathon
October 20

Dream Team Members get discounted or complimentary registration on partner events, and earn fundraising incentives, support, and statewide team camaraderie.

MAW Dream Team runner - Courtesy Make-A-Wish Michigan.jpg

Want to participate in a race not included on the MAW Dream Team calendar? Reach out! You’ll be set up with your own fundraising page.

MAW Dream Team runner 2 - Courtesy Make-A-Wish Michigan.jpg

Thousands of dreams have come true, thanks to Make-A-Wish— and it’s all possible through the charity and support of local volunteers.

On top of raising funds to help grant wishes for kids and families across the state, you’ll gain a community of supporters ready to cheer on your progress and help push you to success.

