Ready to run for a cause? Join the Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now’s your chance to help make those miles count for kids and families in our community!

The Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team runs in endurance events like triathlons, marathons, 5/10Ks, and personal challenges as fundraisers for Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Check out the upcoming races:

Bayshore Marathon

May 25



Grand Rapids Triathlon – check out the Dream Team member perks here!

June 8 & 9



Grand Rapids Marathon

October 20

Dream Team Members get discounted or complimentary registration on partner events, and earn fundraising incentives, support, and statewide team camaraderie.

Want to participate in a race not included on the MAW Dream Team calendar? Reach out! You’ll be set up with your own fundraising page.

Thousands of dreams have come true, thanks to Make-A-Wish— and it’s all possible through the charity and support of local volunteers.

On top of raising funds to help grant wishes for kids and families across the state, you’ll gain a community of supporters ready to cheer on your progress and help push you to success.