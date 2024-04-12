Ready to run for a cause? Join the Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now’s your chance to help make those miles count for kids and families in our community!
The Make-A-Wish Michigan Dream Team runs in endurance events like triathlons, marathons, 5/10Ks, and personal challenges as fundraisers for Make-A-Wish Michigan.
Check out the upcoming races:
Bayshore Marathon
May 25
Grand Rapids Triathlon – check out the Dream Team member perks here!
June 8 & 9
Grand Rapids Marathon
October 20
Dream Team Members get discounted or complimentary registration on partner events, and earn fundraising incentives, support, and statewide team camaraderie.
Want to participate in a race not included on the MAW Dream Team calendar? Reach out! You’ll be set up with your own fundraising page.
Thousands of dreams have come true, thanks to Make-A-Wish— and it’s all possible through the charity and support of local volunteers.
On top of raising funds to help grant wishes for kids and families across the state, you’ll gain a community of supporters ready to cheer on your progress and help push you to success.