Ready to ring in 2026? How to make the most of the new year reset

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As we ring in a new year, many of us are thinking about resolutions. Whether it's fitness, finances or connecting with family, it's important to have a plan.

Dr. David Rzeszutko with Priority Health offers tips on how to make those goals stick all year long.

It starts with being realistic.

"Making those goals really tangible and specific, and even adding in a little bit of a personal mission statement on why that would be important," Rzeszutko said.

Be ready to break your goal down into smaller chunks if need be.

"Don't say I'm going to go out and I'm going to run three marathons by July, right? That might be unrealistic if we've not even become a jogger," he said.

Sharing your goals with family and friends can help keep you accountable. But if you become sidetracked, like so many of us do, Rzeszutko says give yourself grace.

"Here's the real key, knowing that we might not achieve that goal, right? But that doesn't mean that we don't have small successes along the way," he said. "If we make a plan and try to get back on it again in the long run, in the long run, we will be better off for it."

Here's a resolution you might not think about: getting better sleep.

Rzeszutko says that's nearly as important as nutrition for our health.

If you have a fitness goal for the new year, he says it's best to start small, or even check in with your doctor before beginning a new routine.

